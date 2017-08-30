Eddie Edwards Comments On NOAH Title Win, What It Means To Him, Grado Talks Going From ICW To Impact (Video)

Eddie Edwards Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Justin Barrasso recently spoke with Eddie Edwards about winning the GHC Heavyweight Championship for Pro Wrestling NOAH this past weekend; you can read a few excerpts below: Eddie Edwards comments on what his GHC title win means to him: “In 2005, I went over with a chance to train as a young boy with no promise of actually wrestling. I was a fan. I always loved Japanese wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH was top of the class. So, to win the NOAH title 12 years later, it means so much to me. I started at the bottom, so to get here where I am is still pretty crazy.” Edwards comments on being mentioned along with other Japanese wrestling greats: “Look at the list of former GHC heavyweight champions. To be mentioned in the same breath as Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa, Jun Akiyama, Naomichi Marufuji, Kenta, and the rest of their champions? My name is now on that list, I am now in the history books, and that gives me chills.” Related: GFW Impact Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Wins Major Heavyweight Title While in Japan Grado The following video from Fight Network features Grado talking about his journey from being a wrestler for ICW in Scotland to becoming a star on GFW’s Impact Wrestling: