WWE NXT Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

The show kicks off with camera men rushing to the parking lot. All of SAnity is laid out on the pavement, with several security guards. NXT GM William Regal walks out to survey the damage and call for medical personnel to help. What looked to be Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly are seen walking in the distance. In Ring Segment: Drew McIntyre The NXT Universe showers McIntyre with a "you deserve it chant". McIntyre says this is his life's work. All the bumps and bruises were worth it. It didn't take five minutes for them to start lining up for a shot at the belt. McIntyre says he is putting the entire locker room on notice. All you have to do is walk to the ring and look him in the eye like a man and ask him for a fight. Rodrick Strong comes to the ring. Strong congratulates McIntyre. Strong says McIntyre is the target. Strong doesn't care about anything that happened at Takeover. All he cares about is himself, his family and NXT Championship. Tonight Strong is going to beat Bobby Roode. Strong adds that McIntyre wanted someone to challenge him like a man, well here he is. McIntyre says this is exactly what he wanted. Strong stepped up to him like a man. McIntyre just hopes Strong is ready to get knocked out like a man. .@DMcIntyreWWE just put the ENTIRE @WWENXT locker room ON NOTICE! He's ready to defend his #WWENXT Championship! pic.twitter.com/qtosikwdXT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 31, 2017