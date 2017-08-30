Eric Bischoff Goes Off On Sexy Star Regarding Rosemary Incident; Labels Her A ‘Liability’ To Promoters

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, just now! You can find a portion of Eric’s lengthy comments regarding the Sexy Star–Rosemary incident from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: Let me just say this Dolce Maria Garcia Rivas: You are not “sexy”, you are not a “star” and you are certainly not a professional wrestler. No professional wrestler with any respect for the industry, their opponent or themselves would ever think of pulling a move like you did with Rosemary. One of the things that has always made me the most proud of this culture and of this industry in general was regardless of what the heat was or the bad blood between performers. No matter what it was they had between themselves they left those issues in the locker room or maybe a parking lot or a bar or whatever but they never brought it to the ring. <break> Sexy Star, or whatever your name is, you are now a liability. You are a liability to any promoter greedy, ignorant or naive enough to even book you. Now that you have established a baseline for the kind of person you are lawyers are going to be circling you like hungry, rabid hyenas. Congratulations, you are the first performer in the history of the business to future endeavor themselves. Bischoff goes on about the incident even further in the full episode which is available at the top of this post. Eric Bischoff Recalls How Fearful He Was The Night Buff Bagwell Broke His Neck Inside A WCW Ring On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: Sexy Star “shooting” on Rosemary at TripleMania

This episode also features the debut of a new weekly segment on Bischoff on Wrestling "This Week In Bischoff History." In it Eric takes a trip back to SummerSlam 2003 and discusses his NO DQ match against Shane McMahon. Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag.

Related: Eric Bischoff On Why Brock Lesnar Pinning Roman Reigns At SummerSlam 'Doesn't Matter'


