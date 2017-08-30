This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Sees Decrease, Preview For This Week’s Impact Wrestling (Video), PWTees Labor Day Sale Details

WWE Smackdown Live

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.455 million overall viewers, which is down from 2.685 million viewers last week.

With the drop in viewership, Smackdown also dropped to ninth on the night in viewership after coming in sixth last week.

Pro Wrestling Tees

Pro Wrestling Tees is hosting a Labor Day sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Houston Food Bank.

Starting Friday, September 1st at noon CST, fans can use the coupon code WORK to get 15% off of anything on the PWTees website (including in the Wrestlezone store). The sale will run through September 4th at noon CST; the 1st 250 orders get a free Bullet Club pin.

Impact Wrestling

The following is a new trailer for tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, featuring a look at new GFW Global Champion Eli Drake, the friction between American Top Team and GFW, and more: