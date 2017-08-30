Eli Drake & Chris Adonis On What Impresses Them About Their Partnership, How They Clicked & Now See Benefits Of Working Together

WrestleZone was on the most recent GFW Media Call today that featured new GFW Global Champion Eli Drake as well as Chris Adonis.
Full audio from the call is available to listen to on our channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com. You can read a few transcribed highlights, as well as listen to it in the embedded player below:
What has impressed Chris Adonis most about Eli Drake, and Eli comments on what their partnership has been like for him on his end?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?