Asuka Returns, Three Matches Announced For NXT Next Week, Match Highlights From Tonight’s Show (Videos)

NXT

Next week’s episode of NXT will feature the following matches:

No Disqualification Match

Kassius Ohno vs Hideo Itami

Cezar Bononi vs Andrade Cien Almas (w/ Zelina Vega)

3-on-1 Handicap Match

Lars Sullivan vs Three Opponents

Additionally, it was announced that Asuka will make her return to NXT to provide an injury update.

Despite advertising an ‘update’ on her condition, WWE has announced Asuka vacated the title at last week’s tapings due to a collarbone injury, and teased her WWE main roster debut after she returns.

NXT Highlights

The following videos feature match highlights from tonight’s show, including Bobby Roode versus Roderick Strong, and Ruby Riot versus Peyton Royce: