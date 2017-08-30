Asuka Returns, Three Matches Announced For NXT Next Week, Match Highlights From Tonight’s Show (Videos)

NXT
Next week’s episode of NXT will feature the following matches:
No Disqualification Match
Cezar Bononi vs Andrade Cien Almas (w/ Zelina Vega)
3-on-1 Handicap Match
Additionally, it was announced that Asuka will make her return to NXT to provide an injury update.
NXT Highlights
The following videos feature match highlights from tonight’s show, including Bobby Roode versus Roderick Strong, and Ruby Riot versus Peyton Royce:
