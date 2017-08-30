Drew McIntyre Delivers His Mission Statement, Roderick Strong Focuses On The NXT Title, Iconic Duo Brag About Win Over Ruby Riot (Videos)

Drew McIntyre The following video features Drew McIntyre making his first official speech as NXT Champion on tonight’s show. Drew talks about the NXT Championship being his life’s work, but he knows there’s a big target on his back. He says he won’t waste any time and puts Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole and everyone else on notice that this is his world now. Drew says if anyone wants a shot at him, they just have to walk down to the ring and ask him for a fight. Roderick Strong ended up coming to the ring and he said he agreed with Drew about being a target, but all he cares about is the title. He tells Drew if he wants someone to fight him like a man, he’ll step up right after he beats Bobby Roode. Following his win over Roode, Strong spoke with Vic Joseph about how the win helps him in the NXT title picture. Strong says he’s always been about the title, but his win over Roode makes him unstoppable: Iconic Duo The following video features Billie Kay and Peyton Royce bragging about Royce’s win over Ruby Riot on tonight’s NXT. The pair call Ruby a freak and say they are breakout stars, and tonight was no different as they used things to their advantage, and their next goal is in NXT Women’s Championship: