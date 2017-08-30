Backstage News on the In-Ring Future of The Undertaker

At WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, The Undertaker seemingly retired after losing to Roman Reigns. Following the loss, the Undertaker ceremonially disrobed, leaving his hat, gloves, and trench coat in the middle of the ring before descending into smoke from the ramp. Although this was expected to be his last match, primarily due to health issues, commentators over the past few months have left a shade of doubt regarding his retirement. On Raw, John Cena was involved in a promo sparring with Roman Reigns to further hype their match at No Mercy. During the segment, Reigns stated that he has done something that Cena was not able to do, which is retire the Undertaker. Cena shockingly responded, “I’m not the Undertaker. I’m not a battered veteran at the end of his career with a bad hip.” Interestingly, while that comment seemed tasteless, it could be leading to something in the future. According to PWInsider, Undertaker was working out in the ring before SummerSlam. Although he did not show up on television during the pay-per-view, his working out in the ring off-camera could perhaps be a sign of preparing for a return. As a result, major speculation is circulating that Undertaker may be back for one more WrestleMania match to compete against John Cena. PWInsider also stated that there is a gong sound at the end of the No Mercy promo vignettes, so this may further indicate an Undertaker return in the near future. There is also speculation that the Undertaker’s potential return may lead up to a match against Cena at Survivor Series to bring a better draw to the pay-per-view.