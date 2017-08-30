Backstage News on the GFW Return of Alberto El Patron

Former GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron is currently under suspension from the company due to the negative media received after an incident with him and fiancee, Paige. El Patron was not at the recent set of tapings, which indicated that he would not return again until after Bound for Glory.

According to PWInsider, El Patron was scheduled to take place in a major segment at AAA’s TripleMania, which would be aired on GFW Impact and set up a match at Bound for Glory. However, AAA went behind his back and copyrighted the “Alberto El Patron” name in Mexico, which drew major heat and caused El Patron to refuse to film the angle there.

The alternative route is now to shoot the angle at an independent show, in order to get the footage aired before Bound for Glory and set up El Patron’s match for the pay-per-view.