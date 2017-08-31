The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, last night! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments from the latest episode regarding Asuka relinquishing the NXT Women’s Championship transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: To me the way it was presented, based on what I read, I thought it made sense. It felt legitimate. Granted it happened on the heels of her getting hurt but I thought it added credibility. In terms of making the brands feel real you’ve got the RAW brand, Smackdown brand you’ve also got the NXT brand. They are trying to establish credibility with NXT as well. I don’t want to say a “minor league” category but that’s the way it’s kind of being positioned as the farm team. “If you make it in NXT you have a shot at making it to the big time.” I liked it because to me it added credibility. They didn’t strip her of the title she gave up the title. She vacated the title and she’ll have the opportunity to move on and do something bigger. To me it just felt credible. Eric Bischoff Goes Off On Sexy Star Regarding Rosemary Incident; Labels Her A ‘Liability’ To Promoters On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: Sexy Star “shooting” on Rosemary at TripleMania

The "Kanyon-Saved By The Bell-esque" TV show that almost was