Booker T Talks Reality Of Wrestling’s Future On FITE TV, His Success On Commentary, Who Would Be His Dream Match

Booker T was a recent guest on Ring Rust Radio; you can read a few excerpts, and listen to the interview below:
Booker T comments on Reality Of Wrestling coming to Fite TV and what it means for the future of his promotion:
Booker T on bringing Jason David Frank (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) to ROW, and how the fans will react:
Booker T on how his mayoral campaign is shaping up, if he thinks his story will make voters relate to him:
Booker T on what part of his career he’s enjoyed most as a singles star and with his brother in Harlem Heat:
Booker T reveals why Shawn Michaels would be his dream match:
Booker T comments on his 2013 WWE Hall of Fame induction:
Booker T on why he’s been able to make a successful transition to commentary, what he enjoys about it:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?