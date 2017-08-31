PWI Releases Top 500 Wrestlers Of 2017 List; Kazuchika Okada Comments On Being The First Japanese Wrestler To Be Ranked #1

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released their annual list of Top 500 wrestlers in the world yesterday, and Kazuchika Okada topped this year’s list, making him the first Japanese wrestler to ever win the top spot.
PWI noted Okada’s reign as IWGP Champion during the entire evaluation period (July 2016 through July 2017) helped solidify his place on the top; Okada (speaking through a translator) commented on the honor, saying:
Okada tops the list after ranking second in 2016 behind Roman Reigns, who came in this year ranked fourth. The full list is available in print and digital formats on the PWI website; check out this year’s top ten and Okada’s magazine cover below:
