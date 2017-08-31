Robbie E Talks ‘Dad Bod Destroyer’ Series, His Status w/ GFW, The Recent Incident Between Sexy Star & Rosemary

Impact Wrestling star Robbie E recently spoke with Scott Fishman for Channel Guide Magazine; you can read a few highlights below: Robbie E talks about his new ‘Dad Bod Destroyer’ series for Muscle & Fitness and how you can still work out without sacrificing time away from your family: “I show how you can stay fit while entertaining your kids. You can get a workout in while keeping your kids happy and you don’t have to go to the gym to do it. As silly as it is, and maybe on the surface you may think it would be dumb, but it’s not. For instance, the latest installment I’m pushing around a stroller. Instead of just pushing around the stroller, you get a leg pump while doing it because you are doing lunges. If you do 10 sets of 20 lunges, that’s 200 lunges. You’re getting a workout in, and it doesn’t affect anything with your babies because they are still getting their walk while they are in their strollers. So, as silly and dumb as it may seem, you really could get a callisthenic kind of workout in by doing this stuff. It’s a legit thing. Even if you’re not a dad, watching the videos are funny and stupid Robbie E stuff. If anything, they are entertaining to watch.” Related: Robbie E Discusses Fighting ‘Dad Bod’, Why He Is Not On Impact, Should El Patron Return To GFW?, More Robbie comments on his status with Global Force Wrestling: “They have revamped it with new colors, new ropes, new graphics and other things. So, some of the guys who have been there longer like me, a Bram, a Zema, they just wanted to give a little rest off TV. Make it look different and then bring us back. I’m excited about it because I think it will be a new Robbie E coming back. I think change is good and gets people talking. Anything new is worth a shot. I think now finally it’s headed in the way of stability where the ownership isn’t going to change in a month and the wrestlers aren’t going to change. I think it’s going in a direction where it isn’t going to change for a while, so storylines are going to get better and the faces are going to become more familiar, and everyone will be on the same page. It’s hard to standout and be different in 2017. So, at least they are trying something different with the global aspect and the guys coming from NOAH, Mexico and places around the world to try to make the presentation different. It is what it is, and we will see where it goes. But I think so far it has been great.” Robbie shares his thoughts on the recent Sexy Star / Rosemary incident at Triplemania: “The old saying in wrestling is that it’s not ballet. People can get hurt, but it wasn’t the case in this scenario. I wasn’t there or saw the video, but I heard about it. Clearly this was done on purpose. It is totally not cool. We are putting on a show, and you can’t hurt someone while that is happening. That’s not the name of the game. It is completely unprofessional. Hopefully, she will get what she deserves moving forward, and you won’t see her face anywhere.”