WWNLive issued the following alert, announcing Davey Richards versus Keith Lee has been signed for EVOLVE 93 in Chicago and more:

August 31st: WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Tracy Williams has been a long standing rivalry in EVOLVE, even during the days when they were both in Catch Point. It’s heated up this year. Williams feels he should be WWN Champion, but was ripped off when his one-on-one WWN Title Match at EVOLVE 91 was changed to a Fatal Four Way. Catch Point’s agent Stokely Hathaway has negotiated a huge main event for EVOLVE 93 on September 23rd in the Chicago area. It is Matt Riddle vs. Tracy Williams for the WWN Championship in an Anything Goes Match!

August 31st: Davey Richards vs. Keith Lee is set for EVOLVE 93! That’s right, the Chicago area is going to witness Richards vs. Lee!!!

August 31st: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Fred Yehi in a non-title match has been signed for EVOLVE 93. ZSJ squeaked out a victory over Yehi at EVOLVE 89. Yehi wants an opportunity to prove himself. He will get it on September 23rd.

August 31st: Here’s how the card shapes up for EVOLVE 93 on September 23rd in Summit, IL. Tickets are now on sale.

WWN Championship Match – Anything Goes

Matt Riddle defends vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway

Bonus Main Event

Keith Lee vs. Davey Richards

Non-Title Special Challenge Match

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Fred Yehi

Plus more to be signed with:

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Anthony Henry & James Drake

-ACH

-Ethan Page

-Chris Dickinson

-Jaka

-Darby Allin

-Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-Jason Kincaid

-Plus more to be added!!!

August 31st: We announced matches for EVOLVE 92 in the Detroit area yesterday including Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Davey Richards for the EVOLVE Championship. Go here for the lineup and tickets.