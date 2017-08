WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Kavita Devi recently spoke with Sportskeeda; you can read a few highlights below: Kavita Devi comments on being the first Indian woman to make it to WWE: I’m proud to have represented India at such a massive level. The whole country is proud of me because people really liked me there. India is proud of the fact that a woman from the country came to such a massive stage. It fills me with a sense of honour. Devi reveals some of her favorite WWE Superstars: Khali of course, The Undertaker, John Cena, I used to watch their matches. I never watched women’s wrestling really. I’d seen an interview which brought up the fact that Indian women do not usually step into the wrestling ring, and this affected me. I thought to myself that if I ever get such an opportunity, I’ll go there some day. All of India is crazy about WWE (laughs). Devi comments on facing Dakota Kai in the first round of the Mae Young Classic: Dakota Kai is a very good wrestler, very clever and very strong as well. Every wrestler there was really good, number 1 wrestlers in their respective countries. I was proud to be standing among them, considering the high level of competition that existed in this very tournament. What is the next step for Devi? My next target is to become the WWE Women’s Champion. Whether it’s Charlotte or Sasha Banks or Bayley, whoever it is, I’m training hard under The Great Khali. I want to rule like Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali have. One day an Indian woman will rule as well.