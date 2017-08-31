Zack Sabre Jr Talks Competing In The G1 Climax, Facing Ibushi, Why He Joined Suzuki-Gun

Zack Sabre Jr recently spoke with New Japan Pro Wrestling; you can read a few highlights below:
Zack Sabre Jr reacts to being chosen to compete in the G1 Climax?
Sabre comments on facing Kota Ibushi in the G1 after many believed they would have faced off in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic:
Related: Davey Richards To Challenge Zack Sabre Jr, Riddle & Lee To Team Up, More Announced For EVOLVE 92
ZSJ comments on joining Suzuki-Gun and fans questioning the move:
If Minoru Suzuki’s background in UWF and Pancrase was a factor in joining:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?