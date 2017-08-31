Backstage News On Why Braun Strowman Was Not On WWE RAW This Week, Watch Bobby Roode’s 2K18 Entrance (Video)

Braun Strowman According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Braun Strowman was not on this week’s episode of WWE RAW because of a creative decision to keep him apart from Brock Lesnar. It was noted that creative wanted to keep them apart after last week’s physical segment, and you couldn’t have both of them on the show without some kind of interaction. Lesnar and Heyman appeared to cut a promo, but will not appear next week, so Strowman will be back. After that, both Strowman and Lesnar are scheduled for WWE RAW on September 11th in Anaheim to continue the build for WWE No Mercy. Related: Backstage News on Why John Cena vs Roman Reigns Is Taking Place at WWE No Mercy, Cena & Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule for the Rest of 2017 WWE 2K18 The following video is Bobby Roode’s entrance from the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game: