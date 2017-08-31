WWE Network’s Most Watched, Zack Ryder Unboxes Ninja Superstars Series 2, Alexa, Nikki & Naomi’s Stunning NYC Photoshoot (Videos)

WWE Network

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the following shows made up this week’s top ten most watched shows on WWE Network, with all four first round episodes of the Mae Young Classic taking up the top four spots:

MYC – Episode 1 MYC – Episode 1 MYC – Episode 1 MYC – Episode 1 Summer Slam Mae Young Classic bracketology NXT from 8/23 NXT Takeover Brooklyn WrestleMania 33 205 Live for 8/22 featuring Enzo’s debut

WWE NYC

The following is a behind-the-scenes look at Nikki Bella, Naomi and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss’ new New York City photoshoot:

Unboxed

The following is the latest episode of WWE’s Unboxed with Zack Ryder, where Ryder takes a look at the new Ninja Superstars Series 2 of WWE / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures from Playmates.

Series 2 features Donatello as the Ultimate Warrior, Michelangelo as Rowdy Roddy Piper, Leonardo as Finn Balor, and Raphael as The Rock, and can be found in Walmart, Toys R Us and other retailers.