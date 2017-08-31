Nikki Bella On When She’ll Return To WWE, Working A Part-Time Schedule, New WWE Network Collections Feat. Sting & Undertaker (Videos)

Fearless Return?
Nikki Bella recently spoke with Inside The Ropes during Summerslam weekend in Brooklyn. During the interview, Nikki addressed when we might see her return to WWE:
Nikki also commented on the likelihood she would wrestle a part time schedule due to her neck injury:
WWE Network Collections
As noted earlier, WWE is set to debut two new WWE Network Collections for Undertaker and Sting this month. WWE uploaded the following trailers for both Collections; “Undertaker: Dawn of the Deadman” will air this Monday, September 4, while the “Sting: The Icon Defined” collection is also likely to be added this Monday as well.
