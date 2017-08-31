Nikki Bella On When She’ll Return To WWE, Working A Part-Time Schedule, New WWE Network Collections Feat. Sting & Undertaker (Videos)

Fearless Return? Nikki Bella recently spoke with Inside The Ropes during Summerslam weekend in Brooklyn. During the interview, Nikki addressed when we might see her return to WWE: “Definitely coming back. I want to come back when I have my sister by my side. It’s been over two years since the Bella Twins have been in the ring together, so I definitely want to make a comeback with Brie. I’m obviously still waiting for my neck to heal, so I’m hoping 2018 is gonna be the time when we come back. I hope before then, but I don’t know if that can happen. That’s the thing about bones, it’s like ‘c’mon!’” Nikki also commented on the likelihood she would wrestle a part time schedule due to her neck injury: “Unfortunately because of my neck, my surgeon… he doesn’t even want me to come back and ever be in the ring again, but, he definitely said you can’t ever be in the ring full-time again. We kind of saw that when I came back last Summerslam when I went to full-time through Wrestlemania; I ended up getting injured. It’s very tough on my body working a full-time schedule unfortunately.” WWE Network Collections As noted earlier, WWE is set to debut two new WWE Network Collections for Undertaker and Sting this month. WWE uploaded the following trailers for both Collections; “Undertaker: Dawn of the Deadman” will air this Monday, September 4, while the “Sting: The Icon Defined” collection is also likely to be added this Monday as well.