Sexy Star Makes First Comments Following TripleMania Incident Involving Rosemary

Sexy Star recently appeared on Bailadísimo and made her first comments addressing her ‘shoot’ attack on Rosemary at TripleMania:

Related: Global Force Wrestling Issues Statement On Rosemary / Sexy Star Incident At TripleMania, Rosemary Announced For Upcoming Appearance

She made the following statements (roughly translated from Spanish via SuperLuchas.com‘s Ernesto Ocampo) during her appearance (host questions are italicized for clarity):

“The truth is that these days have been very, very difficult for me. On Saturday I had a championship fight; was very hard. I think it all went out of hand. I do not know, it’s a situation that right now I’m a bit confused. I want to be silent and when I feel that it is the moment, I will touch the subject.

“But there’s something I said to Adrian: The worst I feel is when I pull out the claw, and I think that’s what helped me today. Thank you.

“I have heard what men say to me, women. They want to break up with me, to withdraw from this sport. Here I am, as I said at the beginning, I will not stop. I am no representation of all the women who have been mistreated, physically or psychologically, and I think I have to be stronger than ever, and if at that moment I went through a strong depression and I left, I will also leave this one, Mr. Chavana. The truth was a very complicated subject. I’m in blackout; I can not even think. ”

– What happened there?

– I was in a championship fight and I was doing what I had to do, what people deserve, give me a claw until the end. That’s what happened, I gave it up. And it seems that the girl is injured; I do not know, I do not know. And that’s all I can say.

– Do not you think this could be a cyber attack?

– I am being a victim of that, and the truth is that it is very delicate. People can not imagine how much damage they can do, the thoughts that can make you have. That you feel trapped, impotent, alone, even knowing that I am not, because I have a beautiful family, I have a daughter, and I have my parents, thank God. And they are tonight with me, they know what I’m going through and they have not released me at all, and I thank them with all my heart.