Triple H On What To Take From Mayweather vs McGregor, The Chance Ronda Rousey Comes To WWE, Big Personalities Drawing Interest

Triple H was a guest on ESPN First Take today; you can read a few transcribed highlights below, and watch the interview in the above player: Triple H on what he learned from watching the promotion of the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight, if the fight delivered: I think from a promotional standpoint, they did a lot of things right. They found two personalities, and that is really what this is all about. Floyd will be the first guy to tell you a personality is what sells fights. It’s what he does. He changed himself from ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ to ‘Money Mayweather’ and that was based around WWE, and the culture of changing Hulk Hogan to Hollywood Hogan, and reinventing yourself. He created that persona, McGregor created a persona, a lot of it having to do around what WWE does, but also what Mayweather does. When you have personalities like that and you put them in the ring, and have that type of conflict, it’s what we do on a daily basis, but they did it very well. It was a moment in time that I don’t think you could replicate. The great thing is, I think what people were afraid of was that it wouldn’t deliver; I think it did deliver. I think people got an entertaining ten round fight. It ended up where the educated person would imagine that it wouldn’t end up, but I think it was entertaining and it delivered on a lot of levels. Triple H on personalities like LaVar Ball or Rob Gronkowski being a good fit for WWE and how they engage fans: LaVar Ball certainly has a pension for winding people up, and wanting to see people beat him. I think that’s an important factor, but you never know what’s going to connect with people. Those personalities, when you look at McGregor, you look at Ronda Rousey, you look at Gronk, you look at LaVar Ball, all of those people; what connects them is personalities. Whether you love them or you hate them, those personalities drive people. They create a connection, and that’s really what people pay to see. There are very few pure boxing fans in the world, there are very few pure MMA aficionados in the world, there are very few pure WWE, or NBA or NFL that really admire the intricacies of all of that stuff. The personalities drive them. Whether that be the team or the individuals. Triple H comments on the likelihood Ronda Rousey ends up in WWE in the future: Ronda has been a fan of WWE her whole life, she’s been adamant about that and she’s done stuff with us before. You’re watching a clip [ESPN airing a clip from Wrestlemania 31] of her throwing me, I don’t know why you’re showing it, but she tends to throw me around when I see her. She’s a huge fan, I think it’s something she’s definitely interested in. I’ll throw it out right now; if she’s interested I’ll give her the opportunity. We’re all about personalities, and that’s what she brings to the table. I think she’s shown it in UFC, she’s shown it in Hollywood, she’s shown it everywhere. Her personality will drive fan interest.