How Much Did Dr. Wagner, Jr. Get Paid for Losing His Mask at TripleMania?

This past weekend AAA collaborated with Global Force Wrestling to host the 25th TripleMania event in Mexico City, Mexico. This event has been in many headlines due to the incident between Sexy Star and Rosemary.

One of the marquee matches of the evening was a Lucha de Apuestas mask vs. mask match between AAA legend Dr. Wagner, Jr. and Psycho Clown. In the end, Psycho Clown was able to defeat Wagner, Jr., forcing him to remove his mask after over 30 years as that character. Wagner has now changed his name to “Rey” (King) Wagner.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wagner received the equivalent of US $255,443.79 for agreeing to do the job and remove his mask. This is reportedly the largest payoff in Lucha Libre history.

Psycho Clown, on the other hand, agreed to 28,382.64 to drop his mask if he was to lose. He ended up earning $4,541.22 for the match.