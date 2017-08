FITE TV issued the following press release detailing their new digital partnership with UFC starting with UFC 215 next Saturday, September 9th:

UFC® AND FITE TV ANNOUNCE NEW TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP

Las Vegas – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new digital partnership with combat sports network FITE TV, to broadcast the global brand’s Pay-Per-View events on its streaming platform to customers throughout the United States. The partnership launches on Saturday, September 9, in conjunction with UFC® 215: JOHNSON vs. BORG , live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. Fight fans will be able to stream the highly-anticipated event live via the network’s FITE app and through its website FITE.TV. Customers who utilize this app are also able to cast all FITE programming on any television that connects to WIFI for a premium viewing experience.

“When we first launched FITE TV, our goal was to bring combat sports fans the very best events,” FITE Chief Executive Officer Kosta Jordanov explained. “The signing of this distribution deal with UFC has validated that goal and we look forward to building an amazing relationship with the sports industry leader.”

As the leading independent over-the-top combat sports service provider, FITE TV has streamed more than 500 live combat sports events since launching in February of 2016. The global streaming platform also boasts over 5,000 hours of on-demand content that includes weekly programming in the form of shows, instructional videos and documentaries featuring mixed martial arts, boxing and pro wrestling.

FITE TV will offer UFC 215, the global brand’s first-ever event in Edmonton, to customers for $59.99 through its app and online at FITE.tv, with pre-ordering beginning on Friday, September 1. The platforms app is available for free download at the Google Play and iTunes app stores and FITE will also stream UFC Fight Week events such as press conferences and weigh-ins.

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader, WME | IMG, together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 163 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About FITE

FITE (FITE.tv) is a Digital Combat Sports Network that brings premium live and on-demand combat sports events and programming to MMA, pro wrestling, boxing, Muay Thai and grappling fans around the world. Combat sports fans can watch FITE on any device including iOS and Android devices, connected TVs, streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and directly on the FITE.tv . In a short time, FITE has become THE online destination for combat sports fans to stay connected to their favorite sports by providing new live pay-per-view and on-demand programming on a weekly basis. FITE was launched on February 9, 2016 as a product of Flipps Media Inc., a digital entertainment company, which allows users to cast to connected TVs with its patented tap-to-stream functionality. Flipps Media Inc. is funded by EarlyBird Venture Capital, Tim Draper and LAUNCHub.