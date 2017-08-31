Triple H Gives Update On Ric Flair’s Current Health, Calls It A Miracle, Says You’ll See Flair Strut Down The Aisle Again

As noted, Triple H was at ESPN’s studios today doing media rounds, and his appearances including spots on First Take and SportsCenter this morning. During his SportsCenter appearance, Triple H gave an update on Ric Flair’s current health, saying “The Nature Boy” is doing much better than he had been in recent days: Related: Triple H On What To Take From Mayweather vs McGregor, The Chance Ronda Rousey Comes To WWE, Big Personalities Drawing Interest “He’s doing much better. I spoke to him a couple of days ago on the phone, I’m going to speak to him again today. I tried yesterday, but we missed each other. He’s doing much better; to be honest, it’s a miracle. He was in a very bad place, and he had some health issues that just all of a sudden, just… they all just exacerbated themselves, and he got into a really bad place. But, I said it when it happened to him, if anybody could come out of this and kick out on two and a half, it’ll be Flair. He’s like teflon, he just keeps on going. So, he’s not out of the woods 100 percent yet, but he’s doing much better, so if everybody would keep him in their thoughts still it would be great. He’s gonna be there, and I guarantee you’ll him see him strutting down the aisle one more time giving everybody the big ‘woooooo’ and doing what he does.” Related: Charlotte Flair Gives A Health Update On Her Father Ric Flair (Video)