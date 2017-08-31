Triple H Gives Update On Ric Flair’s Current Health, Calls It A Miracle, Says You’ll See Flair Strut Down The Aisle Again

As noted, Triple H was at ESPN’s studios today doing media rounds, and his appearances including spots on First Take and SportsCenter this morning.
During his SportsCenter appearance, Triple H gave an update on Ric Flair’s current health, saying “The Nature Boy” is doing much better than he had been in recent days:
