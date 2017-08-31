38 Years of Intercontinental Glory On WWE Flashback Friday, John Cena & Shaq Join Carpool Karaoke (Video)

WWE Flashback Friday

WWE.com noted this week’s Flashback Friday will feature a look back at the history of the Intercontinental Championship in honor of the title’s debut 38 years ago.

As many know, the IC title was won by Pat Patterson in a very prestigious and very legitimate tournament in a tournament in Rio De Janiero, Brazil on September 1st, 1979. Tomorrow’s flashback will highlight the following moments in the title’s storied history:

Featured Moments

WrestleMania III – March 29, 1987

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat faces “Macho Man” Randy Savage in one of the most highly-touted Intercontinental Title matches in WWE history.

Watch now on demand SummerSlam 1991 – Aug. 26, 1991

Bret Hart battles Mr. Perfect with the Intercontinental Title on the line.

Watch now on demand SummerSlam 1992 – Aug. 29, 1992

Other than WrestleMania VI, this is the only time the Intercontinental Title was defended in the main event of a WWE PPV.

Streaming at 8 p.m. ET Saturday Night’s Main Event, Episode #31 – Nov. 14, 1992

Shawn Michaels defeats Intercontinental Champion The British Bulldog – the only Intercontinental Title change in the history of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Streaming at 5 p.m. ET Raw, Episode #17 – May 17, 1993

Includes the first Intercontinental Title change on Raw.

Streaming at 4 p.m. ET WrestleMania X – March 20, 1994

The tenth annual WrestleMania included the first-ever televised Ladder Match in WWE history, featuring Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon for the Intercontinental Title.

Watch now on demand In Your House, Episode #4 – Oct. 22, 1995

Witness two new Intercontinental Champions crowned in the same night.

Streaming at 6 p.m. ET Thursday Raw – Feb. 13, 1997

In a rare Thursday episode of Raw, a young Rocky Maivia defeats Hunter Hearst Helmsley to win his first Intercontinental Championship.

Watch now on demand Extreme Rules 2009 – June 7, 2009

Chris Jericho sets the bar with his ninth Intercontinental Title victory.

Watch now on demand WWE Countdown

The WWE Network Original series counts down the top 10 most infamous Intercontinental Champions of all time.

Streaming at 3 p.m. ET

