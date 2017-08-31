38 Years of Intercontinental Glory On WWE Flashback Friday, John Cena & Shaq Join Carpool Karaoke (Video)

WWE Flashback Friday
WWE.com noted this week’s Flashback Friday will feature a look back at the history of the Intercontinental Championship in honor of the title’s debut 38 years ago.
As many know, the IC title was won by Pat Patterson in a very prestigious and very legitimate tournament in a tournament in Rio De Janiero, Brazil on September 1st, 1979. Tomorrow’s flashback will highlight the following moments in the title’s storied history:
Carpool Karaoke
John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal are featured in the following preview for Carpool Karaoke which airs on Apple Music:
