New Age Outlaws Reuniting For Appearance, Petey Williams Returns To The Ring, First Look At WWE ‘Unreleased’ (Videos)

WWE Unreleased

The above video is a first look at the upcoming ‘WWE Unreleased: 1986 – 1995’ DVD featuring Sean Mooney and Charly Caruso. The video, courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, features a look at the intro of the DVD, which is due in stores next week.

Oh, You Didn’t Know?

The New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg Jesse James and Billy Gunn, will be reuniting this November for a rare appearance together this November.

The duo will be appearing at the November To Remember Icons Of Wrestling Convention and Fan Fest at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on November 18th. Tickets will go on sale this Monday; other names appearing include Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Bully Ray and more.

Impact Wrestling

Petey Williams made his in-ring return on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, marking his first match in nearly three years after retiring in 2014.

Williams defeated Caleb Konley on tonight’s show; this week’s episode of Impact also marked Williams’ first singles match on the show in eight years: