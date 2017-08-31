GFW’s Global Wrestling Network Launch Date Confirmed, More Details, American Top Team Comments On Lashley’s Future (Video)

Global Wrestling Network

GFW has been slowly promoting their new over-the-top streaming service called the Global Wrestling Network, and we know now the service will be available this September.

Josh Mathews and Jeremy Borash hyped the OTT service during tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, confirming the September launch as well as it being available on iOS, Android and a new website called GlobalWrestlingNetwork.com.

Impact Wrestling

The following video features Bobby Lashley and American Top Team commenting on the future of Lashley in mixed martial arts and professional wrestling: