GFW Global Title Match Confirmed For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Grado Interview, After IMPACT w/ Josh Mathews & Scott D’Amore (Videos)

Impact Wrestling

Eli Drake will make his first title defense next week on Impact Wrestling, putting his newly-won title up against Matt Sydal.

Jim Cornette made the announcement at the conclusion of tonight’s show, saying Drake might have avoided facing Johnny Impact or Eddie Edwards by beating them tonight, but he will still face Sydal next week. Sydal earned his title shot by beating Lashley at Destination X.

Related: GFW Impact Results For 8/31

Grado

The following is a new interview with Grado from A Music Blog, Yeah!

Grado met up with AMBY! at Lucha TO in Toronto last week, and talked about the first time he tried lobster bisque in Canada, who he’d like to have write his entrance music, his fanny pack and much more:

After Impact

The following is tonight’s new episode of After Impact with Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore, breaking down the August 31st episode of Impact Wrestling: