Figure Friday: WWE Elite 52 Braun Strowman (Photos)

Today we take a look at the all new WWE Elite 52 "Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman figure! Right off the bat I must say this figure is just awesome, much better than his first Elite and probably the most sought after in the set.

Looking at Strowman in the packaging you can see he comes packed with a yellow stretcher from when he launched Roman Reigns off the loading dock backstage. Not to mention he comes with a diorama piece to build a parking lot backdrop to display your figures with. On the box you can see the RAW logo as well as it’s based off of one of his RAW appearances. Besides those details you can see his name and images of him on the sides as well as a large image of him on the back, stats about him as well as the others in the set, which include: Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Ken Shamrock, D’Lo Brown and Seth Rollins.

Once you remove Strowman from the packaging you can see how monstrous this figure is, no pun intended. They used the same body mold as his last, which honestly isn’t accurate as he’s a lot slimmer/toned now compared to when he debuted with the Wyatts. I hope they make a newer body mold for him for his next figure coming but it’s still nice. It’s nice to have an updated Elite of him already with his new haircut and attire.

You can see the detail in his hair, even the little strand of hair hanging on the side, which is a nice touch. Some people have complained about his smirk expression, but it kind of fits his psychotic moments when he just goes off on someone. I don’t mind it really as I feel it does suit him. His next face scan is a yelling expression, which should be out sometime 2018. Moving on to his tattoos you can see the tremendous amount of detail here, which his last figures had. However, this one has a “Country Strong” tattoo under his left bicep, which is a nice update. He has updated wristbands as well, which his last Elite had gauntlet type bands with strings on them. Lastly, looking at his pants you can see they gave him his darker pants with the came-like designs on them, which makes this figure a little less plain to look at. His articulation isn’t too bad although his chest being so wide limits some of the posing with his arms and you can’t bend his chest that well, but you can still pose him pretty well otherwise.

Besides the figure you get the yellow stretcher he launched Roman in off the loading dock, which is a great accessory if you missed out on the older stretcher accessory in the past. The wheels on this actually turn, so you can roll it, and the arm bars on the sides can fold down should you not want them standing upward. It’s a great display piece to recreate that moment between him and Roman should you choose to display them that way.

Overall, I really like the figure. I was very excited to get it as I've been a fan of his since he debuted and I know a lot of people were as well. Since Strowman is so popular right now this figure will probably be highly sought after as it seems to be based on online sales. It's also his most updated look.

Thanks for tuning in to this week's Figure Friday! Look for an all-NEW episode of Figure 2 Photo on Monday showing the making of the Summer Slam 2017 moment between him and Lesnar above on the WrestleZone Facebook and YouTube pages.

