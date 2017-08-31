Tyson Kidd Appearing At Wrestling Seminar, NXT: From Secret To Sensation Art Confirmed, New Total Bellas Preview (Video)

Create A Pro

Tyson Kidd (billed as TJ Wilson) will be conducting a wrestling training seminar at the Create A Pro Wrestling School in Hicksville, New York on Thursday, October 26th.

CAP is owned and operated by current WWE star Curt Hawkins and WrestlePro’s Pat Buck; the seminar will start at 7:30 p.m. and is $50 to attend; visit the Create A Pro website for more details.

NXT

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com confirmed the following cover art for the United States version of the upcoming NXT – From Secret to Sensation DVD and BluRay, which is currently scheduled for release this November.

WDN also noted this NXT release is one of only two BluRay releases from WWE between now and the end of the year.

Total Bellas

The following is the latest promo for the new season of Total Bellas on E!, which premieres this coming Wednesday: