Mick Foley Shares Memory From Undertaker’s Debut WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following Flashback Friday post on Facebook where he recalls where he was when The Undertaker debuted: WWE Live Events Schedule For Labor Day Weekend RAW Friday: Wichita, KS

Saturday: Kansas City, MO

Sunday: Des Moines, IA

Monday (Labor Day): Omaha, NE (RAW TV Taping) Smackdown Saturday: Moline, IL

Sunday: Cedar Falls, IA

Monday (Labor Day): Rochester, MN

Tuesday: Sioux Falls, SD (Smackdown Live TV Taping) NXT has the weekend off This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Sees Decrease Pro Wrestling Birthdays Today Here are some of the pro wrestling birthdays today: Sami Callihan– 30

Doug Williams- 45

Deuce- 46

Bam Bam Bigeolw- 56 (Posthumous)

Rocco Rock- 64 (Posthumous)

Mad Dog Vachon- 88 (Posthumous)