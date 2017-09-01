Sid Vicious Recalls Not Enoying Having To Work With Hulk Hogan Or Ultimate Warrior (VIDEO), RVD Busted Open In Tournament (PHOTO)

Sid Vicious On Hulk Hogan

Former WWE star Sycho Sid aka Sid Vicious did an interview with The Hannibal TV and talked about his time in WWE in the early 90s. He specifically spoke about the 1992 Royal Rumble which started the build to his WrestleMania 8 match with Hulk Hogan. Sid described Hogan freaking out, which made Sid mad, to Vince McMahon backstage over fans starting to boo him during that Rumble as they were turning on his All-American hero act.

He also talks about when he had to work with Ultimate Warrior and the issues they had. Sid noted working with both men drove him to leave the company.

“It wasn’t maybe a month after WrestleMania that I had enough of the Warrior and I went home.”

