Exclusive: Recap Of Jay Lethal & Silas Young’s ROH Feud (Video)



Happy Friday of Honor!

Every Friday WrestleZone teams up with Ring of Honor to bring pro wrestling fans some exclusive ROH content.

This Friday we present to you the above video recap package of the feud between Jay Lethal and Silas Young that will air this weekend on ROH TV. The video can also be found via our Facebook page.

Please be sure to tune in to WZ Daily later this morning on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com where our special guest will be Sean “X-Pac” Waltman!

You can listen to the most recent episode of WZ Daily, also available on IRW, in the embedded player below: