Okada Comments On If He’d Consider Wrestling For WWE

Kazuchika Okada was recently ranked #1 on the PWI 500 for 2018.

Following his win the New Japan Pro Wrestling star had the following to say to PWI about whether he would ever consider wrestling for WWE:

It’s not something I think about. New Japan is far superior to WWE when it comes to the quality of the roster and the quality of the matches. One thing I will say is that I do pay attention to what Finn Balor, AJ, and Nakamura are doing, and they look like they’re having fun. I might want to wrestle them again someday, but I might want to do that in New Japan. Hell, I might want to be like some other people and become a movie star or join the UFC. You never know.

Paige & El Patron Offer Relief To Harvey Victims

Alberto El Patron and Paige have been receiving praise locally in San Antonio for buying out hotels and offering housing to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

You can listen to Paige talk about their efforts in a clip from the local news that has popped up on Twitter via this tweet: