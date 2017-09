New NXT interviewer Christy St. Cloud recently spoke with WWE.com about her role with the company; you can read a few excerpts below: Christy comments on her NXT experience so far: Being part of NXT has been absolutely incredible. Every time I go to a Live Event, a television taping at Full Sail University or an NXT TakeOver, it’s still hard for me to believe that I’m part of all this. I’m so proud to be part of NXT because I feel like this is where it’s at. Everyone here is welcoming, and everyone is hungry to get better. Christy explains how she fell in love with wrestling, and it became an obsession according to her: I originally used to watch every week with my dad. My mom would work late on Mondays, so my dad and I would watch WCW Monday Nitro and Monday Night Raw. I loved Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Miss Elizabeth, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, to name a few. I dropped off for a bit when things got a little risqué with the women, but five years ago, I noticed things like Total Divas, and I saw the women getting more attention, and I’m like, “The women are doing this? What’s going on?” At the time, I was doing a lot of those red-carpet interviews in Los Angeles, and every now and then I’d run into a WWE Superstar. I always found each superstar to be so humble and fun compared to a lot of other celebrities. I started watching Raw and SmackDown every week, and it eventually became a full-blown obsession. Christy shares an embarrassing moment she’s experienced at a NXT live event: I had an embarrassing moment during an NXT Live Event Pre-Show. I was talking about what’s to come, and all of a sudden, the heel on my shoe totally breaks off. I freaked out, asking myself how I was going to hobble my way through the night. The crowd laughed along with me and made it easier to handle. Every time we go back to that city, fans will still ask me if I brought an extra pair of shoes. [Laughs]