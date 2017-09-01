Life On The Road With Eric Young Leading Up To NXT Takeover, Can Roman Reigns Fill John Cena’s Shoes?

ESPN.com has a new multi-part editorial from NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young looking at the journey leading up to NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. Part one is available here; part two was just released and you can read a few excerpts talking about Sanity’s tag title match below:

Everything went great. The spot with Dain and Nikki Cross, the table bit, the whole finishing sequence I thought was right. In my mind, it was literally as good as it could possibly have been with the time we were given and the structure we had to follow with AOP, our story and their story combined. I was really proud of everybody. Everyone was very happy with it.

I was especially happy for Alexander Wolfe. In a group in wrestling, the truth is, you’re only as strong as your weakest link. In SAnitY, we don’t have a weak link in this group — Nikki, Killian and Alexander, these are three ultra-talented people. I couldn’t ask for three more professional people, and on top of that, they’re great human beings.

But while I had had some big moments — my match with Samoa Joe and some other big things; Killian was at WrestleMania and had a few big singles matches; and Nikki had a couple of shots at the NXT women’s title — Alexander still hadn’t had that chance at a big moment. The whole group of us in that match, Matt Bloom, the agent, included, we wanted it to be a moment for him.

There was no doubt in my mind that Takeover: Brooklyn III was his moment. He stepped it up in a huge way with some of those spots he was involved in, and winning the titles automatically put Alexander in a completely different light. When it came to those big moments, he executed, better than I thought was even possible.