Backstage News On Why Baron Corbin Possibly Lost His MITB Briefcase, Reality Star At WWE PC Impresses Floyd Mayweather

Baron Corbin According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Baron Corbin losing his briefcase had nothing to do with John Cena's reported issues with him, nor did it have anything to do with Corbin's recent behavior on Twitter. It was noted that Cena was supposed to face Corbin, but Corbin's stock reportedly falling and causing him to lose the briefcase was unrelated. Additionally, it was said that there was a situation outside of the ring that reportedly happened that led to this, although Corbin's behavior, including blocking fellow wrestlers, did not gain him any favor with them. It had previously been reported by the Dirty Sheets podcast that Corbin and Cena had a heated backstage altercation, with Cena speaking out against Corbin's backstage demeanor, in addition to "multiple incidents" leading to Corbin's scaled back push. Corbin briefly commented on losing his briefcase this week on Smackdown, saying he was looking to "cash-in" on another opportunity, and may be lined up for a title feud against AJ Styles. WWE PC WWE.com has a new article looking at YouTube star Inanna Sarkis' WWE Performance Center appearance, which including a mysterious video shoot. The article featured the Instagram post from Sarkis (seen below) that got a comment from Floyd Mayweather, which was mentioned in the article. You know I run the #NORTH @wwe A post shared by Inanna (@inanna) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT