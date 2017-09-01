WWE Confirms Steel Cage Match On This Week’s RAW In Omaha, Nia Jax Dismisses Recent Lana Twitter Feud Speculation

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Joachim Sielski/Bongarts/Getty Images)

WWE RAW

WWE posted the following breaking news video, with Cathy Kelley announcing Braun Strowman will face Big Show in a steel cage match on this week’s episode of WWE RAW:

Nia Jax

Nia Jax posted the following Tweet, dismissing rumors that she and Lana (and Alexa Bliss) had some real life heat over some body image comments that led to a ‘fight’ between the two: 

