Chris Jericho On Not Taking No For An Answer, Not Getting Complacent, Jim Cornette Predicts Drake vs Sydal (Video)

Chris Jericho Chris Jericho recently spoke with Hal Boedeker for the Orlando Sentinel while promoting his book signing tonight in Orlando; you can read a few highlights below: Chris Jericho comments on not taking no for an answer, the inspiration for his new book’s title: “That’s why the name of the book is ‘No Is a Four-Letter Word,’ because it’s a dirty word. It’s as much a dirty word as a swear word. There’s a way to make things happen if you really want them to happen to where you ignore that word ‘no.’” Jericho comments on his WWE status: “I could return tomorrow if I wanted to. I don’t really know. It’s not the full-time job for me that it once was. It’s something that I do between other gigs.” Jericho says he doesn’t rest on his laurels and always looks to keep moving forward: “I think you can always go farther. I never really sit down and drink my own Kool-Aid … One of the principles in the book is sit back and enjoy what you’ve done, and I do, but it’s never a matter of ‘Wow, I’ve come a long way, I sure am great.’” Impact Wrestling The following video features Jim Cornette commenting on this week’s title match on Impact Wrestling featuring GFW Global Champion Eli Drake defending against Matt Sydal: