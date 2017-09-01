Chris Jericho On Not Taking No For An Answer, Not Getting Complacent, Jim Cornette Predicts Drake vs Sydal (Video)

Bill Pritchard
(Photo credit: Dean Fardell / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Hal Boedeker for the Orlando Sentinel while promoting his book signing tonight in Orlando; you can read a few highlights below:

Chris Jericho comments on not taking no for an answer, the inspiration for his new book’s title: 

“That’s why the name of the book is ‘No Is a Four-Letter Word,’ because it’s a dirty word. It’s as much a dirty word as a swear word. There’s a way to make things happen if you really want them to happen to where you ignore that word ‘no.’”

Jericho comments on his WWE status: 

“I could return tomorrow if I wanted to. I don’t really know. It’s not the full-time job for me that it once was. It’s something that I do between other gigs.”

Jericho says he doesn’t rest on his laurels and always looks to keep moving forward: 

“I think you can always go farther. I never really sit down and drink my own Kool-Aid … One of the principles in the book is sit back and enjoy what you’ve done, and I do, but it’s never a matter of ‘Wow, I’ve come a long way, I sure am great.’”

Impact Wrestling

The following video features Jim Cornette commenting on this week’s title match on Impact Wrestling featuring GFW Global Champion Eli Drake defending against Matt Sydal:

