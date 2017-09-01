Finn Balor Reveals Which War Paint Designs He Would Want To Bring To WWE, Bio On Jinder Mahal

Finn Balor

Jeff J. from Bleacher Report caught up with Finn Balor at the WWE2k event SummerSlam weekend and the WWE star told him something he said he’s never talked about to the media on his favorite war paint designs he would wear to the ring.

Jinder Mahal

QCOnline.com did an interview with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal as part of a feature on him leading up to WWE’s live event Saturday in Moline, IL. Here’s an excerpt:

Mr. Mahal beat Mr. Orton this past May for the WWE championship, making him the 50th WWE champion and the first wrestler of Indian descent to win the title. “It’s a great feeling to be champion, a proud feeling I’m representing India,” said the 31-year-old native of Calgary, Alberta (born Yuvraj Singh Dhesi), son of a bus driver and nephew of wrestler Gama Singh, who’s considered a legendary villain. “India is proud to have a WWE champion. It’s very popular there, with a large viewership,” Mr. Mahal said. “Growing up, my uncle was a huge influence on me, and who I go to advice even still now in my current position.” The last time he wrestled in India was a year and a half ago, not under WWE, but in a battle with the Great Khali, another Indian superstar who used to perform for WWE, Mr. Mahal said. They fought in Delhi, which has a population of 19 million. “It was amazing; we had over 60,000 people,” he said. “It was a great reception. … The fans were very passionate, very proud.”

CLICK HERE to read the full story including Mahal’s comments on Randy Orton, WWE expanding globally and women’s wrestling.