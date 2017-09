My latest column on upgruv.com, a site on all things trending, is about the epic match coming up between Roman Reigns and John Cena. Here’s an excerpt:

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but Roman Reigns will get made in one night.

John Cena is the adversary he must vanquish.

Though they look nothing alike, Reigns and Cena mirror one another in the eyes of WWE and the WWE Universe. Both uniquely fill the roles of top babyface and heel. Each has been labeled the creation of a corporation presumed to prefer family-friendly characters as a mainstream face of the company.

Reigns has been in the last match at the past three WrestleManias. Cena is a 16-time world champion.

And while it is fair to wonder why their first match isn’t being saved for a WrestleMania, is anybody really upset we’re getting it sooner?

The “No Mercy” show at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sept. 24 is shaping up as one of WWE’s most anticipated pay-per-views in a decade. The Reigns-Cena showdown is the biggest reason why (and there was already a big reason to watch).

The contract signing on RAW was nearly a “WrestleMania moment” of its own. An audience aware that professional wrestling is scripted was left to collective wonder if Reigns and Cena meant to say some of what was said in the ring. Cena highlighted Reigns’ mic work. Reigns raised Cena’s burying of younger performers.

It was as if each man picked at a wound left on the other by the Internet.