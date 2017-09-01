Eric Bischoff Addresses John Cena Leaving WWE TV To Film Bumblebee; Hollywood’s Expectations Of Actors

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday night!

You can find a portion of Eric’s comments regarding John Cena reportedly being told he can’t wrestle while he films the upcoming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee transcribed below.

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes

EB: It’s not surprising. I am sure Cena is not getting a bucket of chicken and a six pack of Mountain Dew for that role. I am sure there is a substantial investment on the studio’s part to get John Cena involved in this. What people need to understand is that when you produce a movie like this you have to insure it. You have to insure all of your actors because there is a lot of money, however big the budget is, I am guessing in the neighborhood of $100+ million dollars. If someone is going to fund that and commit to the $100-125 million or whatever the budget is in millions of dollars for this movie. Once all of your actors, directors and everybody is in place they all have agreements that say they are not going to participate in activities that could jeopardize their ability to perform in that movie. It makes perfectly good sense and it’s standard, by the way, it’s very rare that a movie star who is signed and has agreed to participate in a movie is going to be allowed to do anything that could get them hurt during the course of the production because they are insured. The insurance companies won’t allow them to do it. It’s not a discretionary thing on the director’s part or on John Cena’s part. It’s a fact of life and I am sure Vince knew that because he is in the movie business and he understands how it works. I am sure going in everybody expected that would happen. Or, at least they should have!

Eric Bischoff Goes Off On Sexy Star Regarding Rosemary Incident; Labels Her A ‘Liability’ To Promoters

On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including:

Sexy Star “shooting” on Rosemary at TripleMania

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s super fight

How he would be a rematch between the two

Jon Jones testing positive for the steroid turinabol coming out of UFC 214

WWE’s decision to have Asuka vacate the NXT Women’s Championship

John Cena’s Hollywood career now affecting his WWE career

Enzo’s move to 205 Live

Shelton Benjamin’s return to WWE

This episode also features the debut of a new weekly segment on Bischoff on Wrestling “This Week In Bischoff History.” In it Eric takes a trip back to SummerSlam 2003 and discusses his NO DQ match against Shane McMahon.

Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include:

If Eric is religious and believes in God

The lack of valets and managers in pro wrestling today

His advice for entrepreneurs

Vignettes

The “Kanyon-Saved By The Bell-esque” TV show that almost was

Related: Eric Bischoff On Why Brock Lesnar Pinning Roman Reigns At SummerSlam ‘Doesn’t Matter’

Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $2.99/month!

This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric finishing up an in-depth discussion about the first chapter of his book Controversy Creates Cash. Including how he met his wife Loree, their time modeling in Chicago, his and Sonny Onoo’s children’s game Ninja Star Wars, how that led to his first pro wrestling job with the AWA, more…

Eric and Nick will begin discussing Chapter 2 next week on the BoW Overrun for subscribers.

Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE.