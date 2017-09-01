Injury Update On Samoa Joe; How Long Is He Expected To Be Sidelined?

PWInsider.com is reporting Samoa Joe is expected to be sidelined between 4-6 weeks to deal with a knee injury.

The report stated Joe was in Birmingham, Alabama at the beginning of this week to have his knee looked at. The timetable for return would still line up with the original estimated recovery time of at least four weeks.

Joe is believed to have suffered the injury at a WWE live event last weekend; he was originally reportedly scheduled to face John Cena on last week’s episode of RAW but plans were later amended, and Cena and Roman Reigns did their No Mercy contract signing.