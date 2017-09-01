Injury Update On GFW Tag Team, Rusev Note, Zack Ryder Gets In On ‘Force Friday’ (Video)

Rusev

A few days ago, Rusev posted a Tweet about going home and saying goodbye to America, which followed other Tweets and speculation about his WWE status.

PWInsider.com is reporting Rusev was not lying about going home, as they are told he and Lana are back in Bulgaria. It’s unconfirmed what the trip was for, although it was noted that it could be for new Total Divas content.

Reno Scum

PWInsider.com is also reporting GFW Tag Team Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe and Luster The Legend) are expected back for the November set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings. The duo has been off of GFW / TNA TV while Thornstowe recovers from a bicep tear.

Unboxed

The following is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, who is on a ‘Force Friday’ mission for Star Wars action figures: