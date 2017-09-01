Sean Waltman On If He Would Return For A Cruiserweight Run, Enzo On 205 Live, What Sexy Star Needs To Do & Undertaker’s ‘Retirement’

The latest episode of WZ Daily was dropped earlier today via our official channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com. Today’s co-host was none other than former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman! You can find some of Sean’s comments transcribed below. The full episode is available at the top of this post. Related: Sean Waltman On Why Austin Aries in WWE Did Not Work, Which NXT Rookie Could Win the Women’s Title, Praises Thea Trinidad in Paige Movie On whether he would come back to WWE for one more cruiserweight run: SW: No, I’m not. Definitely not. Nope. I am not saying I won’t come back and do something but I can’t even imagine doing that. On what he thinks of Enzo as a cruiserweight: SW: It’s fine. Everyone else is doing all the fancy stuff. He just needs to figure out how to mesh well with them in there. It’s not really his style but that’s ok. It’s just his style. On the fallout from Sexy Star’s shoot on Rosemary: SW: I’m all about people being able to redeem themselves. I don’t know how she would go about doing that tho. Maybe, for starters, owning your sh*t and saying, “Yeah, that was really, really messed up of me. I don’t even know what the hell I was thinking.” Own it. Take responsibility for having a terrible… lapse of judgement doesn’t even begin. On the Undertaker reportedly returning to WWE for a match with John Cena: SW: I would be really surprised if this past WrestleMania was his last match ever. Really surprised. Everyone was saying at the time, “Oh! This is it!” I didn’t. I didn’t buy it even then. When they did that thing at the end where he put all of that stuff in the ring I thought, “Maybe so.” Maybe at the time he really thought, “This is it.” Wouldn’t you feel like that? Put yourself in a really bad place and think, “I’m done. I need to hang it up.” When you start feeling better you start to think, “Well, maybe not so fast there…” WZ Daily will be off on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. It will resume on Tuesday. Enjoy the holiday weekend!