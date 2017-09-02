PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night I

September 1, 2017

Reseda, CA – It was announced that the BOLA competitors would sign the turnbuckle pads after the tournament was over, to be auctioned off on eBay for Hurricane Harvey relief funds. First Round Tournament Match

Dezmond Xavier def. Brian Cage First Round Tournament Match

Marty Scurll def. Flash Morgan Webster First Round Tournament Match

Rey Fenix def. Rey Horus Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb def. Keith Lee & Donovan Dijak First Round Tournament Match

Penta El Zero M def. Matt Sydal First Round Tournament Match

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jonah Rock First Round Tournament Match

Ricochet def. Flamita