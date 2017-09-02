PWG BOLA Results (Night 1): The First Round Begins w/ Matt Sydal vs Pentagon, Ricochet Headlines, Matt Riddle in Tag Team Action, More

PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night I
September 1, 2017
Reseda, CA

– It was announced that the BOLA competitors would sign the turnbuckle pads after the tournament was over, to be auctioned off on eBay for Hurricane Harvey relief funds.

First Round Tournament Match
Dezmond Xavier def. Brian Cage

First Round Tournament Match
Marty Scurll def. Flash Morgan Webster

First Round Tournament Match
Rey Fenix def. Rey Horus

Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb def. Keith Lee & Donovan Dijak

First Round Tournament Match
Penta El Zero M def. Matt Sydal

First Round Tournament Match
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jonah Rock

First Round Tournament Match
Ricochet def. Flamita

