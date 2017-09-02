WWE Wichita Live Event Results (9/1): Alexa Bliss Defends Title, Roman Reigns Battles Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

WWE Wichita Live Event Results
September 1st, 2017
Wichita, Kansas
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The Raw roster is back on the road for the week ahead, with their schedule kicking off last night in Kansas. The live event was headlined by yet another bout between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.
Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated Sheamus & Cesaro and The Hardy Boyz to retain Raw Tag Team Championships
Jason Jordan wins Battle Royal to earn Intercontinental Championship shot later in the show
Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson
John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt
Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks to retain Raw Women’s Championship
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification
