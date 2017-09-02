WWE Wichita Live Event Results (9/1): Alexa Bliss Defends Title, Roman Reigns Battles Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

WWE Wichita Live Event Results

September 1st, 2017

Wichita, Kansas

Results courtesy of PWInsider

The Raw roster is back on the road for the week ahead, with their schedule kicking off last night in Kansas. The live event was headlined by yet another bout between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated Sheamus & Cesaro and The Hardy Boyz to retain Raw Tag Team Championships

Jason Jordan wins Battle Royal to earn Intercontinental Championship shot later in the show

Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks to retain Raw Women’s Championship

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification

On the way to #WWEWichita @WWESheamus is getting his rest in. A well rested #BAR will be ready to kick some @$$ pic.twitter.com/EVXKWhUVB8 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) September 1, 2017