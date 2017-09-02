Latest Update on Ric Flair’s Condition (Video), Corey Graves & Tom Phillips on JBL Departure

Latest Update on Ric Flair’s Condition

WWE recently provided an update on Ric Flair’s condition, which included the information provided by him and his fiancee regarding his recovery and expected return to the pro wrestling scene.

Cathy Kelley also recapped the interview given by Charlotte Flair. You can view the video below.

Support was strong on BOTH sides for @JohnCena and @WWERomanReigns after their shocking verbal confrontation on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/0Vh26cg5UL — WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2017

Corey Graves & Tom Phillips on JBL Departure

As reported, JBL has decided to step down as SmackDown Live commentator due to focusing on other endeavors. His SmackDown Live and Bring It to the Table colleagues, Tom Phillips and Corey Graves, respectively, both commented on his departure.

John, you'll be sorely missed on Tuesdays. Explore your passion to the fullest. Thank you for everything, @JCLayfield! https://t.co/tFkkhpzUBt — Tom Phillips (@TomPhillipsWWE) September 2, 2017