Accidental Attacks Feature In WWE Top 10 (Video), WWE Superstar Returns At Live Event Last Night (Photo)

Accidental Attacks Feature In WWE Top 10 (Video) In the latest edition of WWE Top 10, the company have decided to focus on accidental attacks between superstars or tag team partners who would otherwise have been considered friends. There are a few entries that will stand out above the rest, such as Goldberg spearing Stone Cold and Big Show running down AJ Lee.

WWE Superstar Returns At Live Event Last Night (Photo) WWE superstar Darren Young returned to the ring last night during a house show in Wichita, Kansas. Young took part in a battle royal with the winner getting an Intercontinental Championship match later in the night, which was his first official bout since injuring his arm during a tag team match back in January. #UKNOWWHATTIMEITIS WE BACK AT IT! #WWEWichita pic.twitter.com/y5Ybz3PGMY — nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) September 2, 2017