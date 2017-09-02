Mark Madden Comments On Sexy Star Incident & If He Thinks The Backlash Will Stick

Every Wednesday is “Wrestling Reality with Justin LaBar” audio podcast. This past week, former WCW commentator, Mark Madden joined me in studio. We discussed the Sexy Star incident with her injuring Rosemary. Here’s some of the conversation: Mark Madden: She tapped out Rosemary. Kept the arm bar and wrenched it and did considerable damage. Totally unprofessional. In wrestling the word that counts the most is trust. You’re giving your body and safety to your opponent. For Sexy Star to violate that trust is absolutely unforgivable. Now, how will it affect her career? Not very much. It might keep her from a few indy dates in America. She’s with Lucha underground but that promotion seems up in the air. In Mexico, I don’t think she’ll miss more than a couple weeks of dates based on perceived punishment. But in Mexico, they just don’t care what happens to the gringo, they just don’t. Mark then brought up the famous murder of Bruiser Brody in the locker room in Puerto Rico in the late 80s and how despite alleged outrage from his Brody’s peers, they still went back to work there. Justin LaBar: Everything you said there are valid points. The difference here, and of course we’re not talking about murder, the fact is there is social media today and pressure. Cody Rhodes, Road Dogg and all of these other people standing up banning saying we’re not going to have her in our locker room. It could put pressure even in Mexico of who wants to work with her. It’s not like she’s a top top draw and has all the leverage. Listen in the player below, the Madden segment starts at the 25 minute mark. The conversation continues on how long the talk will go on but then disappear and be forgotten about. Also in the show, a bold prediction for No Mercy and its double main event. Wrestling Reality is presented by TicketKingOnline.com. Use the code LABARFAN and get 15% off tickets. Download the show on iTunes, Stitcher and TuneIn.